South Africa: Menzi Primary Alleged Robbers in Court

The four alleged robbers linked to stolen items from Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni are appearing at Tsakane Magistrate Court today.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 38, were arrested on Friday in the Johannesburg CBD following a crime intelligence operation by the police.

During the arrest, police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops believed to have been stolen from the school during the robbery.

The state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School, with a price tag of R105 508 403, was officially opened by the Gauteng government on 9 January.

Last Tuesday, the alleged robbers broke into the school and stole several resources after gaining access to the vault.

The criminals got away with all 185 learner tablets, eigh teacher laptops, two data projectors, three desktop projectors, a plasma TV, petty cash of less than R500 as well as a digital video recorder with a hard drive.

In less than 48 hours, the South African Police Service (SAPS) plan to nab the criminals yielded results.

Members of the community are urged to report any criminality to crime stop at 0860010111, where any information received will be treated with the strictest anonymity.