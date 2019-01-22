22 January 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Finally Succumbs to Pressure, Calls for Dialogue

Photo: John Manzongo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa with his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has succumbed to pressure from ordinary Zimbabweans and has called for a national dialogue with opposition parties, religious leaders as well as civic leaders.

President Mnangagwa's announcement of a steep increase in the fuel price over a week ago led to angry protests in the capital, Harare, and the south-western city of Bulawayo.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken off a trip to Europe.

The President had been due to attend the Davos economic summit where he was expected to seek investment for Zimbabwe.

Writing on his Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said all stakeholders must put differences aside.

I invite leaders of all political parties as well as religious and civil leaders to set aside our differences and come together. What unites us is stronger than what could ever divide us. Let's begin a national dialogue. Let's put the economy first. Let's put the people first 4/4  -- President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 22, 2019

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.