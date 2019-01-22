Zimbabwe: Tamy Shares Coke Studio Experience

Ecstatic for having been selected among top African artistes to feature on new season of Coke Studio Africa, afro-pop musician Tamy Moyo shared wonderful experiences from her recording session last month.

Tamy, who has been basking in the glory of new hit single "Tekere" which is topping charts on many local radio stations, said she had an exciting and challenging time in Kenya.

"I had an exciting experience at Coke Studio. I got to share the platform with many great artistes from across the continent notably Boity Thulo (from South Africa), working in a very demanding and different environment. "It was a challenging having to adjust my music to blend in collaborations. I loved it, it helped me tap into my innermost creativity," she said.

In her session, Tamy collaborated with Mozambican musician Loreena and Ethiopian star Abush Zekele.The "Ndibereke" hit maker said she was grateful for the opportunity. "Coke Studio Africa is the biggest collaborative platform on the continent and I am grateful to be part of it. "After my session airs I hope to amass a greater audience across the continent. Linkages build at the platform are bound to open many doors of opportunity for me," she said. On future regional prospects, Tamy said she will be collaborating with two international artistes this year. "Names of those I'm collaborating with will be released in due course. I will also be releasing singles from next month onwards," she said.

Tamy is a 21 year old singer, songwriter and guitarist who started her music career at the age of seven. She has shared stage with various celebrated artistes including United States' Joe Thomas, South Africa's Moonchild Sanely, local veteran musicians Oliver Mtukudzi, Alexio Kawara, Stunner and Ba Shupi. She is one of a handful of African artistes who has had a chance to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York. Coke Studio Africa's new season will start airing in February featuring various artistes from across the continent.