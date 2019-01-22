Namibia: Woman Arrested With Five Bags of Cannabis

A WOMAN believed to be an Angolan national was yesterday arrested for allegedly being in possession of five bags of cannabis at the Sun City informal settlement at Rundu.

According to the Namibian Police's head of operations in Kavango East, deputy commissioner Vilho Kalwenya, the arrest took place at around 11h00.

He said the woman, together with a male accomplice, was arrested after the police received a tip-off from members of the public, and that the arrest is a success on its own because it's a huge consignment.

The suspect was found in possession of five bags of cannabis weighing over 100 kilogrammes, estimated to be worth over N$1 million.

Kalwenya urged members of the public to come forth with information regarding cases of this nature, or to contact the police if they see any suspicious activities as narcotics have a detrimental effect on the nation.

"I call on the public to get an example from this because without the public, it will be difficult for us to root out the so-called dagga smoking practices in our town," he said.

The suspects were also found in possession of over N$6 000 in cash, which is believed to have been made through the illegal trading of cannabis.

The duo is expected to make their first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court today.

- Nampa