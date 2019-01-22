Nigeria: We're Committed to Credible Polls, Govt Tells EU Observers

The Federal Government has assured that the 2019 general elections would be credible, free and fair.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, gave the government's assurance yesterday in Abuja when he received the Chief Observer, European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for the 2019 General elections, Maria Arena on a courtesy call.

The assurance is coming barely a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused the government, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC of plotting to rig the presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari had been assuring global leaders at every international forum that his government is committed to credible elections, Onyeama told the EU observers.

He said President Buhari is "investing his whole reputation and everything on that. And he has been in the receiving end of what we believe to have been unfair elections in the past and he does not want to have elections that can in anyway be criticised under his watch.

"So, he is particularly keen that everything should be done to ensure that they really are free, fair and credible."

Onyeama recalled the security challenges in the country, but said there were efforts to ensure that the elections take place in a secured environment, where Nigerians exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation.

As the chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Buhari is making effort to ensuring that every member state has a democratically elected government, the minister said.

He said President Buhari had intervened in some countries within the sub-region where there had been challenges to the democratic institutions.

Arena said the election observation mission had deployed its 40 long term observers across the country.

She said monitoring the general elections was really important because of Nigeria is Europe's crucial partner.