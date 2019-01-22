Nigeria: Govt Vows to End ASUU Strike

The Federal Government yesterday promised to resolve the on-going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige gave this assurance at the resumed negotiation between the Federal Government and ASUU, held at the ministry of Labour and Employment.

Ngige said the President has directed him to pass the night here until all issues that have kept students away from school are resolved and strike called off.

He also said that the president directed him to seek the understanding of all sides, with a view that the revenue of the federation has dwindled from what it was before the present administration assumed office.

The Minister further said President Buhari was greatly worried about the situation in the university system, hence, his steady and holistic approach to tackling the rot through adequate funding, notwithstanding the dwindling revenue accruals.

"The President told me to assure you of his determination to reposition our universities as he would do everything possible to cast the present challenges in our tertiary education to the dustbin of history," Ngige added.