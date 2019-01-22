Zimbabwe: Govt Rolls Out Urban Bus System As Panic Grips Kombi Operators

Government on Monday launched its nationwide $1 and $1.50/trip urban transport service to try and cushion commuters from high kombi fares.

The move came after private commuter transport operators had hiked fares from an average $1,50 for distances of 20km and below to a maximum of $5 per trip.

Kombi operators argued they were trying to recoup their expenses incurred in the purchase of fuel whose prices rose by more than double over a week ago.

The new bus service is being managed by the government run bus operator, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).

The reintroduction of buses into the system has forced kombi operators to revise their fares down.

Below are some of the images captured in Harare's CBD during Day 1 of the government run urban commuter transport system.