22 January 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Govt Rolls Out Urban Bus System As Panic Grips Kombi Operators

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idah Mhetu

Government on Monday launched its nationwide $1 and $1.50/trip urban transport service to try and cushion commuters from high kombi fares.

The move came after private commuter transport operators had hiked fares from an average $1,50 for distances of 20km and below to a maximum of $5 per trip.

Kombi operators argued they were trying to recoup their expenses incurred in the purchase of fuel whose prices rose by more than double over a week ago.

The new bus service is being managed by the government run bus operator, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).

The reintroduction of buses into the system has forced kombi operators to revise their fares down.

Below are some of the images captured in Harare's CBD during Day 1 of the government run urban commuter transport system.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Calls for Dialogue

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has succumbed to pressure from ordinary Zimbabweans and has called for a national dialogue… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.