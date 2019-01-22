Zimbabwe: Tocky Vibes in Brave Army Diss Track

Popular ZimDancehall chanter, Tocky Vibes has penned an explosive track "Zvitori Nani" which chastises the recent orgy of violence against citizens by the military.

This follows angry protests against fuel price increases and rising poverty by citizens, eliciting an ugly response from a military that reportedly killed a dozen and left many nursing gunshot wounds.

In the charged 4 minute track, Tocky Vibes, real name Obey Makamure, bluntly lets out his feelings about losing respect for the country's armed forces.

He questions soldiers' conscience on why they would obey orders from their superiors to murder and torture civilians.

"Vanongotirova zuva nezuva ndapota kwahi boss ndovatituma, ndivo vakakosha uchiuraya hama dzako," he sings audaciously.

Tocky adds that soldiers and police should empathise with citizens as they (armed forces) also faced similar economic hardships experienced by many.

"Zvimwe ramba tese wani tiri maroja," he says.

Using antithesis lyrical content throughout the song, the Harare musician says that it was more crucial to help citizens than to torture them.

Providing Zimbabweans with gas for household purposes is more important than dispersing them with teargas (usandikandikandira tear gas, dai matotipa gas iroro tibikise), he sings demurely.

Fans on social media have however expressed their concerns over the young musician's safety.

'Zvitori Nani' army diss track is sang at a time when ZimDancehall heavyweight, Winky D is reported to have gone into hiding, fearing for his life after a suspected ZANU PF gang visited his home.

Late last year, Winky D released a controversial KaSong Kejecha which echoed "kudira jecha" a catchphrase associated with the opposition political party, MDC Alliance.