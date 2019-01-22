South Africa: Major Injury Setback for Bulls

Cape Town — The Bulls have received a major injury blow with the news that Travis Ismail is out for three months after failed shoulder surgery.

According to team doctor Herman Rossouw, the 26-year-old wing has not recovered as expected from a shoulder operation.

He will be having a revision of the surgery on Tuesday and will now miss a massive chunk of Super Rugby 2019.

There is another injury concern in the form of hooker Jaco Visagie, who returned from a loan spell with Gloucester with ankle ligament damage.

Visagie underwent surgery last week, but he is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks before returning to the set-up.

There is good news, however, with both Tim Agaba and Lizo Gqoboka declared fully fit.

The Bulls get their 2019 Super Rugby campaign underway when they host the Stormers at Loftus on February 16.

Source: Sport24