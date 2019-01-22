South Africa: DA's Current Moves Might Determine Its Future

analysis

The Democratic Alliance has over the past few days raised the hackles of many with its by now infamous Joburg CBD billboard. Its mayor in Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, has now indicated he will resign from his position in order to concentrate on campaigning for the Gauteng premier job. As the party appears to be gearing up for a tough electoral slog, the control of the national conversation remains one of its biggest problems. The fight is not going to be easy.

Last week, with much blue fanfare, DA members and their leader Mmusi Maimane unveiled a new billboard. It states boldly that "The ANC is Killing Us" and includes the names of those who died in the Esidimeni tragedy and in the Marikana massacre.

The condemnation was swift. The organisation that represents the families of those who died in the Esidimeni debacle say they are deeply unhappy that the party did this and that they do not appreciate their relatives being used for political purposes. Almost anyone should be able to sympathise with that position.

There was much debate on social media about whether the DA was right to do this. For what it's worth, the Sunday Times made Maimane...