Zimbabwe: Protests Delay Sadomba Move

LAST week's riots, which saw business temporarily being brought to a halt, delayed Edward Sadomba's reunion with his old club Dynamos. The former Warriors forward was set to sign a one-year contract with the Glamour Boys last week but failed to turn up for the signing ceremony for security reasons.

Club chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa confirmed the deal to bring Sadomba was very close. "We are left with a few details regarding Sadomba, we thought we could have finalised last week but it was not possible because of the stay-away," said Mupfarutsa.

"We have a number of good players which the technical department has recommended for us to sign and we are in negotiations with them, we can only comment if we have finalised with their handlers.

"Like I said, most of the deals could have been finalised last week but we are now resuming the negotiations and we hope to conclude soon.

"I cannot say much about these players because they have not yet signed but we will see as the week progresses, if I say too much I will jeopardise negotiations," said Mupfarutsa.