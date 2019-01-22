South Africa: Terms of Debate Set for Jiba and Mrwebi Probe

analysis

On the first day of the Mokgoro inquiry into the fitness of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office, the inquiry's evidence team built a foundation from which to argue interference in prosecutorial discretion.

In his pursuit to clean up government after the presidency of Jacob Zuma and to also create a tabula rasa in the mind of voters ahead of the 2019 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a number of inquiries and commissions into allegations of corruption at different levels government -- three of which sat on Monday.

While Angelo Agrizzi continued his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Bosasa's alleged corruption ring, Monday saw the first day of the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation and the start of the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry into the fitness to hold office of the now-suspended Deputy Director of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is presiding over the inquiry that seeks to determine the conduct and propriety of the two suspended NPA bosses and whether they should be reinstated.

In her opening statement, evidence team leader Nazeem Bawa...