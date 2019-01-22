21 January 2019

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Falz Explains Why He Doesn't Go to Church

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Falz TheBahdGuy/Instagram
Falz.

Recently, Funmi Falana, lawyer and mother of Falz said at Falz's 'Moral Instruction' album listening session disclosed that she was worried her son does not go to church. "Folarin, you don't go to church and I am bothered," she said. "I hope you would start going to church this year."

In his response, Falz noted that he does not need to be in church to worship God, jiveNaija.com reports.

"I have nothing against the church or going to church; everyone has the right to practise the religion they desire but personally, as a Christian, it has been a while that I have been to church.

It does not make me less of a Christian.

The most important thing is spirituality and your personal connection with God," he said.

According to the musician, any time he had been in church, too much attention was put on him than the activities of the church.

More on This

I Have 99 Problems but Marriage Isn't One of Them - Falz

It appears Falz has 99 problems to deal with but getting married isn't one of them. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.