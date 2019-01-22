Nigeria: Falz Explains Why He Doesn't Go to Church

Recently, Funmi Falana, lawyer and mother of Falz said at Falz's 'Moral Instruction' album listening session disclosed that she was worried her son does not go to church. "Folarin, you don't go to church and I am bothered," she said. "I hope you would start going to church this year."

In his response, Falz noted that he does not need to be in church to worship God, jiveNaija.com reports.

"I have nothing against the church or going to church; everyone has the right to practise the religion they desire but personally, as a Christian, it has been a while that I have been to church.

It does not make me less of a Christian.

The most important thing is spirituality and your personal connection with God," he said.

According to the musician, any time he had been in church, too much attention was put on him than the activities of the church.