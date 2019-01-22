Nigeria: 9Mobile Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Telecommunications Company, 9mobile has announced the appointment of Mr Phillips Oki as its new Chief Financial Officer.

The Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephanie Beuvelet, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, said that Oki has resumed duty.

Beuvelet said that Oki emerged as the best person for the position after a meticulous search process.

"The new Chief Financial Officer brings to 9mobile over two decades of cognate work experience in functional areas across financial accounting and management, audit, business and project management, financial reporting, and budgeting.

"With robust experience cutting across private and public sectors, including the academia, Oki possesses a rare blend of invaluable insights and working knowledge in the vast field of finance.

"Prior to joining 9mobile, Oki's career progressed steadily over time across organisations where he played strategic roles resolving challenges innovatively and creating commendable solutions," Beuvelet said.

He noted that Oki had worked in several companies like KPMG Nigeria, Price Water Coopers (PWC), Royal Merchant Bank, Pepsico International, TBIC Nigeria Ltd and Babcock University.

Beuvelet added that Oki was an economist and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (FCA), and also a project manager, who has delivered projects across multi-disciplinary organisations like Adam Smith International, United Kingdom, among others.

He said that members of the senior management team were excited to have Oki on board and are positive that his experience would count in providing strategic financial leadership for the organisation.

"We are excited to have Oki with us. Finance is a huge part of any business, especially one like ours in a competitive telco space where it continues to be imperative to have operational costs within healthy bounds.

"We are confident that Oki will leverage his wealth of experience to inspire the finance team to deliver on their mandate," Beuvelet said.