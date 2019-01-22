21 January 2019

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari 2019 - Govt Declares Monday Public Holiday Over Rally

The Borno State government has declared today (Monday) a public holiday for the campaign of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state government in a public announcement by the Commissioner of Information, Dr. Mohammed Bulama yesterday night declared Monday a work-free day for the President's re-election campaign.

The announcement reads: "This is to notify the general public that due to the one day visit of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to Maiduguri, the state capital, tomorrow Monday, 21st January 2019, is hereby declared a public holiday in the entire state.

"This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as students to, as usual, troop out in large numbers to welcome Mr. President to the state."

The announcement added: "Insha Allah, work resumes on Tuesday, 22nd January 2019."

