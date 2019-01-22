Nigeria: Lagos Lifts Embargo On Construction of Petrol Stations

Lagos State Government on Monday lifted embargo on the grant of Planning Permit for the construction of petrol stations in the state.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the government had on 26 April, 2017 announced the ban on granting of permits for the construction of petrol stations in the state.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the state's Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had approved immediate lifting of the embargo on the grant of planning permit for the construction of Petrol Station.

According to him, the governor had also approved the implementation of a reviewed guideline detailing the requirements to be met by operators seeking planning permits for Petrol Station and gas plants in the state.

"By this approval, the state government seeks to ensure safe and orderly siting, operation and management of petrol stations and gas plants for the overall safety of Lagosians. The embargo had been done to check the proliferation of Petrol Stations and gas plants and its consequence on safety of lives and property.

"The Lagos State Government was also concerned about improving the aesthetics value and the efficiency of operation in the planning, building control and urban regeneration of the state," he said.

According to him, with the reviewed guidelines, investors intending to embark on developments of this nature and existing operators were directed to strictly comply with the provisions of the reviewed templates.

The commissioner urged investors to apply for planning information from the ministry before embarking on any developments in order to have first-hand information about the kind of development that could be done in a specific area of the state.

He said planning information was a free service rendered by the ministry to the public providing information on land use zoning, permissible use, plot, size, building coverage and height, deviation setback, air spaces and parking requirements.

"I hereby appeal to all relevant stakeholders and the general public to ensure the successful implementation of the new guidelines as erring developers would be penalised according to the relevant laws," he said.