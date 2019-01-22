Ghana: Ayawaso East Assembly Decongests Roads to Allow Traffic Flow

Fourteen abandoned vehicles at Nima "Gutter", a suburb of Accra, were yesterday cleared from the roads during a decongestion exercise by the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly in Accra.

The exercise which started at 8:30 a.m. was aimed at ridding the area of abandoned vehicles and scrap metals to allow free flow of traffic.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene at about 11:00 a.m. officials from the assembly were busy towing the vehicles away.

Personnel from both Nima Divisional Police Command and the operational unit of the Accra Regional Police Command were there in their numbers to ensure law and order.

The Municipal Coordinating Director of the municipality, Mr Nii Amarh Ashitey, told the Ghanaian Times that some drivers had used the road as a parking place for some time now, a practice that posed danger to road users.

Mr Ashitey said motorbikes were parked on the shoulders of the road and scrap dealers also put their metals on that stretch.

The coordinating director said the residents were informed two weeks to remove them before the operation, but the recalcitrant ones failed to do so, which prompted the assembly to embark on the decongestion exercise to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.

Mr Ashitey cautioned the public to desist from parking their vehicles on unapproved routes, adding that the exercise would be ongoing to ensure sanity on the roads.

He said owners of the vehicles would pay for the cost of the towing.