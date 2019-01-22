Ghana: W/R Plans Annual Boxing Tourney

The Western Regional Amateur Boxing Committee is planning the institution of an annual boxing competition with their Greater Accra regional counterpart as they bid to improve the sport in the region.

Mr. Twintoh Walker, Chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Regional Outreach Committee who disclosed this to the Times Sports said the move was based on the success chalked in the 2018 special regional boxing contest as part of the celebration of Christmas.

That event was put together by Walker King Promotions owned by Mr. Twintoh Walker in collaboration with the Western region amateur boxing committee and the regional National Sports Authority.

Accra based Fit Square gym emerged victorious in the event.

According to Mr. Walker, the Western Regional Amateur Boxing Committee (WRABC) is considering organizing a similar event annually with the second team of the Black Bombers, the national boxing team or a selected team from the region.

Just like it happened with Fit Square gym, he said, the committee would also consider an exchange programme with the several gyms scattered around the capital.

In his view, that would help raise a talented and formidable team for the region.

"We have a number of talented boxers in the region that needs such platforms to showcase their talents. Such a platform will also boost the confident of our boxers."

He commended the Ghana Boxing Authority and the Trust Emporium for a ring presented to the region recently, and added that, 'it will go a long way to develop and promote boxing in the region.

He thanked the Ahenfie Hotel, Nissan Motors, Takoradi Western Tyres and Trading Enterprise, Walker-King Consult, Jam Kay, Raybow Hotel, Queens Hotel, Mr Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah and other supporters of their events.