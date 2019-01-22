Ghana: Gacl Assures Stakeholders Amidst Removal of Md

The Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited has assured stakeholders of the company's commitment towards positioning Ghana as an aviation hub.

This comes amidst the removal from office of its Managing Director, Mr John Dekyem Attafuah.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by the Board Chair, the company confirmed that Mr Attafuah had been removed from office as Managing Director, effective Friday, January 18, 2019.

The Deputy Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, is now the Acting Managing Director, to oversee the day-to-day management of the company.

Mr Robert Sackey Tagoe, the Group Executive (Human Capital and Office Services) cum Secretary to the GACL Board, has also been reassigned to the Ministry of Aviation, effective January 18, 2019.

"Ms Amma Osafo-Mensah would act as the Group Executive (Human Capital and Office Services)," the statement said.

The current board, chaired by Madam Oboshie Sai Cofie, is still in place.

"We, therefore, wish to assure our stakeholders, especially our lenders, that GACL remains committed to realising its vision of positioning Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in the airport business in West Africa," the statement said.