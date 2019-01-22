21 January 2019

Government of the Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: President Barrow Arrives in Farafenni Ahead of the Trans-Gambia Bridge Inauguration

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow en route to Farafenni, North Bank Region, where he will be joined by his Senegalese counterpart, His Excellency President Macky Sall to inaugurate the TransGambia.

In line with customary practice, the President inspected a naval Guard of Honour at the Ports shipyard before being seen off by Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Justice, the Secretary General, Service Chiefs, among other top government officials.

At the entrance of North Bank Region, Governor Ebrima Dampha led religious and community leaders who welcomed the president and prayed for a successful inauguration. The President received an overwhelmingly reception.

