Ghana: Prices of Vegetables Witness Sharp Increase in Sunyani

Prices of some vegetables have witnessed sharp increment in the Nana Bosoma Central and other satellite markets in the Sunyani municipality, after the Christmas and New Year break.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey revealed that the scarcity of onions and tomatoes informed the unexpected price changes on the vegetables in the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital.

Madam Ama Serwaa, the Queen mother of the Sunyani market tomato sellers said due to the lack of domestic supply of onions and tomatoes, the traders imported the vegetables from neighbouring Burkina Faso.

She expressed concern about high import duties, adding because of that a box of tomatoes which sold at GHȻ600 is going for GHȻ800 while that of onion which was previously sold at GHȻ350 was selling at GHȻ600.

Madam Serwaa regretted that because of lack of storage facilities, quantities of tomatoes and onions and other vegetables got wasted during major seasons, and called on the government to provide storages facilities to store the vegetables during bumper harvest.

Prices of other vegetables such as carrot, cabbage and green pepper were however stable, when the GNA visited the markets.