Ghana: Land Guard Arrested for Shooting 2 Persons

A land guard who allegedly shot two persons over land dispute at Katapor in the Ga West municipality has been arrested by the police at Fise in Accra on Saturday.

Abdul Razak Ahmed, the culprit, according to the Amasaman police, is on the wanted list of the Nsawam District Police Command for an alleged murder.

"The suspect is in our custody, assisting in investigation, Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Francis Yiribaare, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The Commander said at about 9:40a.m on January 13, a complainant (name withheld) rushed the victim, George Gbelly, to the police station in a taxi cab unconscious with a gunshot wound, and reported that he had been shot by persons suspected to be land guards.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said another victim, Nii Okai, also came to the police with gunshot wound on his thigh, reporting that he had been attacked and shot by the suspects who earlier attacked Gbelly.

He said the police, after issuing medical forms to the two victims to go to hospital, proceeded to the crime scene at Katapor, where they saw blood stains on the ground, and also found a pair of slippers belonging to Gbelly and five empty pistol shells.

He said investigation revealed that six of the suspects came on motorbikes and the rest in a Toyota Tundra vehicle with a navy blue colour, numbering about 20 wielding guns.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said investigation led to Ahmed's arrest at Pokuase in the Ga West municipality on Saturday dawn.

"Police retrieved a pistol and ammunition when a search was conducted in his room at Samsam Mepehoasem," he said, adding that the suspect told the police he bought the gun, but declined to tell the source of the pistol.

"One of the victims identified Ahmed as one of the perpetrators," the Commander said, and added that the suspect would soon be arraigned before court.

Chief Supt Yiribaare said the police have mounted a search for the arrest of the other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the victims are currently responding to treatment at the hospital, he said.