21 January 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Contribution of Community Magistrates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — Magistrate courts in Adi keih sub zone are contributing significantly in ensuring social justice, beneficiaries witnessed.

Noting that the community magistrates have been established to provide timely and efficient legal service to the public and ensure the basic pillars of justice, the residents commended the community magistrates for their efforts to ensure social justice by working with the community.

The community magistrates on their part, stating that most of the cases that were filed at the magistrate courts in 2018 were peacefully resolved, reiterated the significance of the magistrates' provision of free and accountable legal service to the public.

Eritrea

Expansion of Social Service Provision Institutions

The administrator of Gizgiza administrative area, Hamelmalo sub-zone, Mr. Mohammed-Idris Ahmed reported that effort is… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.