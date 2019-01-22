Eritrea: Commendable Contribution of Community Magistrates

Mendefera — Magistrate courts in Adi keih sub zone are contributing significantly in ensuring social justice, beneficiaries witnessed.

Noting that the community magistrates have been established to provide timely and efficient legal service to the public and ensure the basic pillars of justice, the residents commended the community magistrates for their efforts to ensure social justice by working with the community.

The community magistrates on their part, stating that most of the cases that were filed at the magistrate courts in 2018 were peacefully resolved, reiterated the significance of the magistrates' provision of free and accountable legal service to the public.