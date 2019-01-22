Eritrea: Expansion of Social Service Provision Institutions

Keren — The administrator of Gizgiza administrative area, Hamelmalo sub-zone, Mr. Mohammed-Idris Ahmed reported that effort is being exerted to expand social service provision institutions.

Indicating that in past 25 years the number of residents in the administrative area has significantly increased, Mr. Mohammed-Idris said that effort is being made to put in place social service provision institutions with a view to satisfy the demands of the residents.

Pointing out that there are educational and health facilities as well potable water supply project put in place in the administrative area, Mr. Mohammed-Idris said that currently there are over 1200 students enrolled in schools ranging from pre-school to junior high school and students' school enrolment is steadily growing.

Mr. Mohammed-Idris went on to say that the master plan of Gizgiza is being finalized and consultation is underway with concerned bodies to expand and develop the health station in the area.

Gizgiza administrative area is located 30 km north of Keren city and is resident to seven thousand people.