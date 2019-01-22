Africa: Business Coming On Board, Says Top UN Climate Change Official

analysis

Scientists appointed by the UN's top climate change advisory group are in Durban helping to compile a series of new reports, culminating with the publication of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) in 2021. Professor Hoesung Lee, the UN's top climate change official, was upbeat at the start of the Durban meeting, noting that he sensed an increasing awareness and sensitivity in the business world around the risks and implications of global climate change.

Nearly 30 years after a United Nations expert report sounded an official alarm bell and urged human society to reduce the volume of farming and factory gases heating up the planet, more than 250 scientists have arrived in Durban to compile the latest expert report on what can be done to avoid runaway climate change.

Scientists appointed by the UN's top climate change advisory group are helping to write, review and approve a series of new reports, culminating with the publication of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) in 2021.

But after three decades of snails-pace negotiations, countless official reports and the recent withdrawal of the United States from a global climate change agreement, what difference will the latest report make? Will world governments heed this latest scientific...