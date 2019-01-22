Ghana: Govt Team to Dubai Fails to Bring Back NAM 1

Efforts by Ghanaian delegation of security and legal personnel who went to Dubai to bring Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM I), Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Limited to Ghana, to face prosecution on fraud case were unsuccessful.

This is due to the fact that Mr Mensah faces misdemeanor charges in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be made available to Ghana upon the final determination of his current matter.

This was contained in a press release jointly issued and signed by the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police David Eklu and acting Head of Legal and prosecutions of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Mr Abu Issah, on behalf of its Executive Director.

His case is next due for court in Dubai on February 2, 2019.

According to the two organisations the delegation of security and legal officers from Ghana visited the UAE between January 16 and 18, 2019.

They said the mandate of the delegation was to determine the nature of legal processes against NAM I in the UAE, and most appropriate means by which Ghana could have custody of Mr Mensah to assist in investigations involving his company.

ACP Eklu and Mr Issah said Mr Mensah was cooperating with EOCO as part of its investigations into a possible misdemeanour in breach of banks and specialised deposit-taking institution, Act,2016(Act 930) as reported to it by Bank of Ghana.

"Upon a breakdown of cooperation EOCO employed other strategies including the use of associates and collaborating with security agencies to make him available for further investigations," they stated.

ACP Eklu and Mr Issah said NAM I had provided an extensive statement to Ghanaian security and legal officers to assist in investigations into the Ghana matter for further action.

Meanwhile over 26 victims of the Menzgold saga have petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department over the claims of defraud by NAM 1.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs who told the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview yesterday, added that more people were coming in with their petition.

The Bank of Ghana (BOG) and the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) raised the red flag on the operations of Menzgold and warned that those who dealt with the gold company did so at their own risk.

According to BOG, Menzgold was engaging in illegal banking activities and cautioned the company to halt such activities but Menzgold ignored the warning.

Several clients of the company have petitioned law courts, parliament, the President and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene for them to retrieve their monies, all to no avail.

Several customers have hit the streets of Accra and Kumasi to protest over their monies which have been locked up after Menzgold was ordered to stop operations.