Ghana: Eminent Chiefs Congratulate New Yaa-Naa, Abudus, Andanis

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs, chaired by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, has congratulated the new overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Alhaji Abubakari Mahama.

While appealing to all Andani and Abudu families to accord him the due recognition and respect, the committee commended the Kingmakers, the Abudu and Andani families, especially the Regents for their understanding and cooperation in the performance of the funerals of both Naa Mahamadu Abdulai lV and Naa Yakubu Andani ll.

In a press release signed by the Chief of Staff of the Manhyia Palace, Mr Kofi Badu, on Saturday, the committee promised to engage the Yaa-Naa in resolving all outstanding issues.

The outstanding issues pertained to all the funerals of Princes and Elders of Dagbon and the enskinment of both Regents of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai lV and Naa Yakubu Andani ll.

The committee also believed that, the successful installation of the new Yaa-Naa using the time-tested Dagbon customs and traditions had provided a roadmap and a good chance for restoring Dagbon back to normalcy as there was a plan to find lasting peace in the area.

The 17- year-old chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon began after the murder of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani ll in 2002.

The Committee of the Eminent Chiefs was set up to help resolve the dispute and in spite of years of challenges it faced, the committee on November 2018 presented the final roadmap to resolving and restoring peace in the area to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo.