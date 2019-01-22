Ghana Airports Company MD Relieved of Post

The Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah has been relieved of his position, the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has confirmed.

However, he declined to divulge reasons for the dismissal except to say it was at the discretion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who appointed him.

"It was at the discretion of the president. His appointment is based on what he sees fit for the nation. I can be here and out any moment. That is left to the president to decide," he stated.

Mr Adda pointed out that the process for Mr Attafuah's replacement had begun and that his deputy Mr Yaw Kwakwa had been mandated to act until a substantive MD was appointed.

The aviation minister declined to confirm or deny if the board of directors of the airport company had been or would soon be dissolved as being reported by some media outlets.

Mr Attafuah, a management consultant was appointed by President Akufo -Addo in March 2017 to replace Mr. Charles Asare who resigned as the MD in the same month.

Mr Attafuah until his appointment was the Managing Director of Virtual Access Limited and a former Chief Executive Officer, of the National Petroleum Authority.