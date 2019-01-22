Ghana: President Hails Dagbon .congratulates New Yaa Naa of Dagbon .asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Eminent Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Savelugu Naa, Abubakari Mahama, on his election as the new Yaa-Naa of Dagbon.

The President has also commended the people of Dagbon for the manner in which they conducted themselves during the funerals of the two former traditional leaders of the area and subsequent installation of a new leader.

He said their conduct had brought to a permanent end, decades of division, strife, and tension in Dagbon.

President Akufo-Addo, in his congratulatory message, thanked the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, chaired by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and assisted by the Overlords of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, and the Gonja Kingdom, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa.

He said the leaders worked hard, with determination, to ensure lasting peace in Dagbon, and commended their sense of statesmanship and patriotism.

"The Kampakuya Naa, Yakubu Abdulai Andani, and the Bolin-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, are on their part to be commended for the constructive roles they played towards ensuring the completion of the funerals of their respective fathers, and for their subsequent words of acceptance, and declaration of loyalty to the new Yaa-Naa".

"It is the expectation of the people of Dagbon that, as the eldest sons of the two most recent Yaa-Naas, they will help the new Yaa-Naa lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity," he said.

President Akufo-Addo applauded the security agencies for exhibiting professionalism in ensuring peace in the area throughout the period, despite the few regrettable incidents.

"I am confident that the new Yaa-Naa will steer ably the affairs of Dagbon, move swiftly to place the Kampakuya Na and the Bolin Lana in their rightful positions in the Kingdom, and help bring lasting peace and unity to one of the most ancient traditional states of our nation."

"He is an experienced and mature man, a man who loves his people, and a man who will work to ensure that Dagbon prospers, and offers opportunities for its youth to enhance their lives in normalcy and security," he said.

President -Akufo Addo assured the new Yaa-Naa of the government's commitment and support to help restore Dagbon to its former glory and greatness.