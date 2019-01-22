Ghana: NDC - Govt Must Tackle Lawlessness

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged government to set out a clear and comprehensive strategy to protect citizens and halt the recent violence killings happening in the country.

The party said it bemoaned the recent spate of violent crimes resulting in the brutal murder of five innocent Ghanaians within the last one month.

A situation, the NDC claimed "evokes a sort of lawlessness that demonstrates failure on the part of the government to live up to its most fundamental responsibility by guaranteeing the safety and security of Ghanaians".

The assertion was contained a statement issued by the party yesterday, and signed by its general secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

It came at the heels of the gruesome murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale on Wednesday. He was an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI headed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The slain journalist, who played a major role in the Ghana Football Association corruption expose, leading to the ban imposed on the GFA president Kofi Nyantakyi, by FIFA, was shot dead by unknown assailant in Accra on Wednesday night.

The statement said there was no doubt that, the recent gruesome killings reminiscent that of the final years of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

"The impunity and nonchalance with which these murders have been carried out, point to an emboldening of the criminals behind them, which stems directly from the unacceptably weak response from government and security agencies.

It noted that murder had shaken the media fraternity in the country "to the core" and would have the potential to reverse the gains made in the promotion of press freedom.

"This incident also portends great danger for the already-wobbly fight against corruption, and reduces Ghana's standing in the comity of nations as a shining light of democracy and free speech," the statement added.

According to the statement, the party also noted public outcry and demand for the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

"While taking a serious view of his outrageous call for the assault of the late journalist and agreeing in principle with his questioning for possible involvement in this crime, we caution against the mere scapegoating of Mr. Agyapong as a ruse to cover up a potentially more sinister plot behind this killing.

We expect that no one, irrespective of their exalted position, would be deemed untouchable in the investigations."

The statement stated that the "current fragile and tenuous security situation prevailing in the country was further a demonstration of the cluelessness that has defined his presidency.

It is sad and disappointing that a government which has in our recent history appointed the highest number of ministers in the area of security, will superintend over the alarming and growing levels of insecurity we are witnessing in the country today".