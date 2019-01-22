Madagascar: President Attends Swearing-in of Madagascar President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Madagascar, Andry Nirina Rajoelina in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar.

Shortly after being sworn into office, President Rajoelina hosted President Akufo-Addo and expressed admiration for the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, describing it as a model for other African countries to emulate.

He applauded President Akufo-Addo's vision to establish factories in all parts of Ghana, the free education policy, and moves towards making Ghana self-sufficient in the production of food.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for superintending over impressive developments in Ghana over the last two years.

According to President Rajoelina, Ghana, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, has consistently, since 2017, been one of the fastest growing economies not only in Africa, but in the world.

That, he explained, could be attributed to the sound economic policies being pursued by the Akufo-Addo government.

President Rajoelina said Ghana was being positioned on the path of progress and prosperity, and indicated his preparedness to deepen the relations between the two countries for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo congratulated President Rajoelina on his ascension, once again, to the high office of President of Madagascar, and wished him well.

He commended his Madagascan counterpart for his decision to restructure the economy of Madagascar for "strong growth", as well as establish independent bodies, akin to Ghana's Office of Special Prosecutor, to combat corruption in the island nation.

President Akufo-Addo assured President Rajoelina of the Ghanaian people's continued solidarity with the people of Madagascar, and pledged to do his best to deepen the ties of co-operation, friendship and trade between the two countries.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Alpha Condé, President of Guinea; Hage Geingob, President of Namibia; Edgar Lungu, President of Zambia; and Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros.

Also present were the Vice President of Cote d'Ivoire, Daniel Kablan Duncan; Vice President of the Seychelles, Vincent Meriton; former President of Mozambique and former Chairperson of the African Union, Dr Joaquim Chissano, and the former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy.