Ghana: Police Swoop On 58 Suspected Criminals At NIMA, Mamobi

A total of 58 suspected criminals have been arrested by the police in a swoop at Nima and Mamobi, suburbs of Accra last Thursday.

The police retrieved large quantities of narcotic drugs suspected to be Indian hemp.

The four-hour police cum military operation, aimed at flushing criminals from their hideouts, was led by Nima Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye with support from the Operations Commander of Accra Regional Police Command Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigation, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Saturday.

She said on January 17, the security personnel conducted the swoop at crime prone areas at Nima and Mamobi to rid the place of Indian hemp peddlers and hardened criminals.

The PRO said the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be put before court for prosecution.

DSP Tenge said the Indian hemp would be sent to the forensic laboratory for analyses, adding that exercise would be ongoing to ensure that crimes were reduced in Nima and Mamobi.

She assured the public of the readiness of the police to protect lives and property, and appealed for valuable information to help the police reduce crime in the communities.