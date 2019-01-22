Ghana: Re-Constituted Board of Governors of Ketascho Inaugurated

Keta — The re-constituted Board of Governors of the Keta Senior High Technical School (ketascho) has been inaugurated at a ceremony at Keta in the Volta Region last week Thursday.

It is chaired by Dr Albert Gamegah, an old student of the 1972 year group and also Dean of Winconsin University in Accra.

Other members are Mrs Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Mr Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, Mr FCK Agbekey, Mr Wisdom Illupeju and Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya.

The rest are Agbotadua Boni, Togbui Kpemini Gawu V, Mr Asiwome Agbenyega, Madam Yayra Tsikata, Mr Godfred Modzaka, Mr Zanu Stanley, Mr Godfred Modzaka, and Mr W.K Azaletey.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga addressing the board urged them to study the constitution and the guidelines of their duties in order not to usurp the duty of the headmaster.

Madam Amafuga said as new members with diverse opinions much was expected of them in the discharge of their duties effectively and charged them to share their rich experiences, strengths and abilities in order to guide and direct management in achieving not only academic excellence but also moulding vibrant youth for national development.

"You have been appointed at a time when second cycle institutions are confronted with numerous challenges including indiscipline, downward trend in academic performance, lateness and failure of parents to support their children, occultism and inadequate logistics, your task is to help transform the school into one of the best in the country," she added.

She called for cooperation with the Parents Teacher Association, staff and students for peace to prevail towards the fulfilment of school's vision and mission.

The Headmaster Mr F.C.K Agbakey said the school would continue to inspire the products to soar higher and promised the board his total commitment and collaboration to ensure the success of their tenure.

Dr. Gemegah assured of an open door policy and urged all stakeholders to partner the board to effective discharge its mandate.

The President of the Past students Association, Mr. Asiwome Agbenyega urged the students to take their academic seriously.