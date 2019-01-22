Ghana: Affum Joins Great Olympics On 2-Yr Year Deal

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward, Edward Affum has signed for Great Olympics ahead of the Normalisation Committee's special competition. The 29 year old inked a two year deal with the "Dade Boys" and is expected to play a key role in the club's season following the imminent return of football.

Affum joins Great Olympics after leaving Jordanian side Shaba Al-Ordo. He is expected to partner Abel Manomey, who also signed a short term deal with the club last week. Affum is one of the few players on the domestic scene to play for Hearts and Asante Kotoko. -Ghanasoccernet