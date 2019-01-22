21 January 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sports Journalism Oscars Today

By Sulayman Bah

It's all going down today when sports journalists across the globe will be honoured in the inaugural awards night of the AIPS.

To be staged in Switzerland, Lausanne, at the union's headquarters, journalists will be accorded honours for their efforts the last twelve months.

The awards ranges from Sport Action, Portfolio, Best Column, Best Writing Piece, Video Documentary, Video Athlete Profile and Journalistic Weblog.

A total 1,273 submissions from 119 countries were received from Asia, Oceania, Africa, America and Europe.

The selection in each category is a meticulous work of a select 11-member experienced international jury.

