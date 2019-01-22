Africa: AIPS Rank Gambian Among Top-10 Best Sports Journalists in Africa

A Gambian journalist Sulayman Bah has made the cut for AIPS' top ten best journalists for Africa in the area of telling sports stories.

Association Internationale de la Press Sportive (AIPS) is an independent body of the International Sports Media, constituting 156 affiliate sports journalists' associations worldwide.

Formed in Paris in 1924, the body will be honouring shortlisted journos with the best works the past 12 months meticulously selected by an 11-member experienced international jury in its inaugural AIPS Sports Media Awards gala.

A total 1,273 submissions from 119 countries were received from Asia, Oceania, Africa, America and Europe. The categories being vied for include Sport Action, Portfolio, Best Column, Best Writing Piece, Video Documentary, Video Athlete Profile and Journalistic Weblog.

Of the aforesaid number of applicants, the figure was further downsized following another thorough review by panelists.

Sports Editor of Foroyaa Newspaper doubling as Managing Editor of a multimedia African group, and a two-time award winner, Sulayman Bah made the overall top 20 under the Best Writing Piece category before making AIPS' top-10 best for Africa following another revision.

The order of the grading for the continent's best list is yet to be revealed with the awards night scheduled for January 21st 2018 in Laussane, Switzerland.

Sulayman is the first ever Gambian journalist shortlisted this far by AIPS.