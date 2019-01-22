21 January 2019

Gambia: Romanian Club Trials Gambian

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Bakary Kambi Njie is trying to cut it in Romanian football as he undergoes trials in the Southeastern European country.

Kambi's audition comes about after quitting promoting chasing Spain third division club San Fernando this month.

The 30-year-old is hoping to convince coaches at second tier side ACS Timisora Politehnica in a bid to be handed a deal.

Timisora lie bottom of the log and are considering recruiting a striker to aid its quest of staying up the division.

Capped twice by Gambia, the Spain-born left footer is expected to have no issues with adapting to a new environment should he sign a deal which Foroyaa Sport understands, looks likely, on account he'd previously shown willingness play away from home.

