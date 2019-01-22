Namibia: Nanso Introduces Free Transport for Unam Students

Windhoek — As part of its new academic operation called 'The Access Campaign,' the Namibia National Student's Organisation (Nanso) has come up with an initiative for students commuting to and from the University of Namibia (Unam) to have free transport during the registration process.

The Access Campaign, Nanso president Ester Simon explained, will assist students during the registration periods at institutions of higher learning.

Nanso secretary for education, training and research, Efraim Paulus in a statement said they managed to organise free transport in partnership with Silas Ndapuka Transport to Unam main campus and back as of yesterday.

The pick-up points include Havana 4-way stop, Goreangab bus stop, the 4-way stop on Otjimuise road between Wanaheda and Greenwell Matongo, Hakahana bus stop,Wanaheda bus stop and Okuryangava bus stop. Nanso said for students to gain access on the bus, they are required to show their student card or provisional acceptance letter from Unam.

"Students must remain alert and disciplined, as we are working around the clock to secure additional free transport for students at Nust [Namibia Universty of Science and Technology], IUM [International Universty of Management] and other equally important campuses and colleges of which developments, timetable and schedules will be communicated once concrete programs have been arranged," he said.

In order to assist with their campaign they have called on former Nanso students, business people, councillors and any individual in society willing to help with transport vehicles to take students to nearby campuses to register.

Further, Nanso calls upon all to come on board and support their campaign to ensure that it attains its goals and objectives of assisting students and prospective students to access higher education during the registration period.

Simon explained that the Access Campaign is prompted by the noted difficulties that students (especially new entrants) have faced in previous years during the registration period.

These difficulties, she says, include but are not limited to long and tiring registration queues, inability to pay registration fees, as well as confusion among registrants.

"All these and many more challenges are registered as factors which threaten the access of the Namibian child to tertiary education. The Access Campaign will also be an opportunity to call for abolishment of registration fees, application fees and ensure that every eligible student has access to education and funding," Simon said. She said Nanso will engage the student representative councils of all higher education institutions, in order to establish the way in which the Access Campaign will work with them and release practical steps for each institution, led by Nanso branches stationed at the respective institutions.

She further noted the national executive committee has written to President Hage Geingob and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila seeking an audience to discuss an equitable funding formula for 2019 and eventually free-tertiary education.

The national executive committee also calls on the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi to convene a meeting with all institutions of higher learning to ensure that no Namibian student is barred from accessing higher education.