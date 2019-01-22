Namibia: Stars Hooked On African Safari

AFRICAN Stars intend to become a mainstay in continental competition following their promising recent showing in the African Champions League and Confederations Cup qualifying rounds.

The Samba Boys' African safari ended with a 1-0 defeat to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in Marrakesh on Sunday, with the Confederations Cup holders advancing to the group phase 2-1 on aggregate.

Stars also narrowly missed out on the Champions League group stages in December when South Africa's Orlando Pirates edged them 1-0 over two legs.

On Sunday, Raja made hard work of eliminating the Namibian part-timers, with the six-time CAF title winners made to wait until 57 minutes for the controversial breakthrough with captain Badr Badoun nodding in an Abderrahim Achchakir free-kick.

Stars vehemently protested, believing that the centre-back should have been flagged offside.

Despite their exit from both competitions - Stars dropped from the Champions League to the Confederations Cup after being eliminated by Pirates - their executive director Salomo Hei believes Stars are a better side for it.

"We really gave it our best shot. We matched two tough African champions over two competitions, which is not an easy feat at all. We exit this competition with our heads held high. We didn't embarrass our brand. We didn't embarrass the country as a footballing nation, and with that said, we hope to be back next season," a content Hei told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

"This wasn't just done for African Stars, this was done for the country. Inasmuch as there are off-the-field problems, on the field Namibia still has potential to become a formidable force. This we have shown, despite the problems we are experiencing at NFA level," he continued.

"So, I think the platform has been set for any other team which wins the FA Cup or the league to participate in African competitions."

Both sides ended the highly-charged encounter with 10 men on the park, following the dismissals of Stars' defender Treasure Kauapirura and Raja defensive midfielder Salaheddine Bahi for their roles in a scuffle late on.

"From an African Stars side, we'll do everything possible to be back next year, irrespective of whether we win the league or the cup.

"We have created a platform for our players to be exposed to scouts abroad. While we want to keep our best players, we understand that at some point, they will need to expand their horizons by moving on to bigger leagues," continued Hei.

"It has also been a learning curve on many fronts. Getting this far, especially in the Champions League [second round] shows that we could be higher seeded next time, and could avoid the likes of Orlando Pirates at the stage where we got them, or Raja Casablanca."

IN THE HAT

Elsewhere, AFP reports that Gor Mahia of Kenya survived an onslaught from New Star of Cameroon to draw 0-0 in Limbe Sunday, and reach the CAF Confederations Cup group phase for the second successive season.

The Nairobi outfit won the play-off 2-1 on aggregate, having created a narrow first-leg advantage in east Africa last weekend.

Record three-time Confederations Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia coasted to a 3-0 home victory over Vipers SC of Uganda in Sfax after a goalless first leg.

Alaa Marzouki and Firas Chaouat netted in the opening half and Angolan Manucho, once on the books of Manchester United, completed the scoring during stoppage time.

Etoile Sahel, twice winners of the second-tier African club competition and the other Tunisian challengers, received a bye into the group phase.

Zambia will also have two representatives, with Nkana FC drawing 0-0 away to San Pedro of the Ivory Coast to join Zesco United, who qualified Saturday.

San Pedro did their chances of overcoming a 3-0 first-leg deficit no favours when they missed a 35th-minute penalty in Abidjan.

Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda came much closer to wiping out a 3-0 first-leg loss by defeating AS Otoho Oyo of Congo Brazzaville 2-0 on a rain-soaked Kampala pitch.

Qualifiers Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Enugu Rangers of Nigeria scored predictable home victories, but the margins were closer than expected.

Kotoko brought a 3-2 lead over Coton Sport back from Cameroon, and were leading 2-0 in Kumasi thanks to goals from Amos Frimpong and Maxwell Baakoh.

But Coton had the final say, with Oumarou Sali scoring on 86 minutes to limit the famed Ghanaian outfit to a 2-1 second-leg win.

Enugu, also first-leg winners on the road, fell behind at home to Bantu FC of Lesotho before goals from Ajani Ibrahim and Godwin Aguda secured a second 2-1 win over the minnows.