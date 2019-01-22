Namibia: 'Namibians First' - Iita to Stinkwater Residents

WINDHOEK Rural constituency councillor Penina Iita on Saturday said members of the Gubagub community from Stinkwater should not disassociate themselves from other Namibians.

Stinkwater is a farm outside Dordabis, which is home to over 1 000 residents.

Iita said the government was working on a resettlement programme that would benefit all, not just a few Namibians, after having received a petition outside a shack close to the Aris Primary School, which is situated about 20 kilometres outside Windhoek.

The Stinkwater community had travelled to Aris to hand over the petition.

The handing-over followed demonstrations by the community, who expressed their concerns and unhappiness over lost ancestral land, and that they wanted to find a solution for their landlessness.

"We just finished with the land conference that ran from the 1st to the 5th of October 2018, where some of these [resettlement issues] were exhausted, and there are steps underway," Iita advised community members. Referring to the late Petrus Iilonga, who was during his memorial service described by former minister of health Richard Kamwi as a fearless campaigner against tribalism, she said the community members should act as Namibians first before they divided themselves along tribal lines.

The Namibian reported last year that Stinkwater residents described the area as the dumping ground for people displaced when nearby farms are sold off.

The water in the area is unfit for human consumption - as two of the functioning boreholes store dirty water - while there is also no electricity, schools, nor a police station.

The community members, represented by spokesperson reverend Lazarus Awaseb, asked in their petition that they be allowed permission to visit and pay homage to the graves of their ancestors which are found on privately owned farms in the Gubagub area; that the Gubagub community be considered first for resettlement once farmland is purchased in the areas where they have ancestral land rights; and in a separate letter appealed for assistance to two former farmworkers who were evicted.

"We want to make it clear that we are not are not going to apply for resettlement farms, although the land reform ministry has advised us to do so," the community members revealed, saying they have been applying for many years, but to no avail.

They pointed out that Gubagub community members have not been resettled, whereas other people, including foreigners, own farms on which Gubagub community members' forefathers were born and robbed off it by the apartheid and colonial systems.

Amongst the protesters were Erick Gomaxab and Herward Xoagub (also known as Benny Skrywer), who were fired and evicted from the Waldeck game farm in June 2018.

The two former farmworkers, who were described by fellow community members as long-serving employees, having worked for over 20 years on the farm owned by the Briedenhann family, were left displaced, and currently live in the corridor at Aris.

According to Gomaxab, his former boss Jacobus Briedenhann fired him after accusing him of stealing and poaching, while Xoagub suffered the same fate after having tried to defend Gomaxab.

Gomaxab added that Briedenhann said he would pay them and provide them with food as payment for work done on the farm over a period of three months following their eviction.

"He promised to come get us, but never did," an emotional Xoagub said.

The two alleged that they were dumped at a place [corridor] opposite the primary school, where they had to struggle to collect materials they would use to construct a small makeshift shack which is shared by nine members of the Gomaxab and Xoagub families.

Only four people currently reside in the shack as the five other members are pupils at the Aris Primary School, which is a few metres away from the corrugated iron structure. They are under the care of the school's hostel.

A letter from a former Waldeck farm employee, Theodor Stoffel van Wyk, showed that he was also dumped at the Aris highway after being accused of illegal poaching and other things.

He revealed that he had begun working for Briedenhann's father at the farm in 1985.

Briedenhann then fired and evicted him, after having worked for him for four years.

Xoagub's 39-year-old niece, Efrodine Goagoses [née Gomxos], who stayed on the farm as a child, said she is hoping that the community be resettled on their rightful ancestral land as their relatives had been buried there.

She held a file containing photos of the family graves, showing that her great-great-grandmother was buried at Waldeck farm in 1955, her great-grandmother in 1974, and her grandfather also buried there in 1982.

In 2017, an uncle of hers was likewise was buried at the same farm.

She is one of the family members Xoagub and his family depend on to bring supplies and foodstuff from Windhoek.

Briedenhann, in a telephonic conversation, could only say that the issue [of the eviction of the two] had been solved and is over.

The community last year demonstrated at Dordabis, but Iita was not available to accept their petition then.