Namibia: Defence Lawyer Leaves Child Murder Trial

The defence lawyer representing a Windhoek man charged with having murdered a four-year-old boy in his care announced his withdrawal from the man's trial in the High Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji told judge Nate Ndauendapo that he received conflicting instructions from his client, Simon Dawid (47), and that he had to withdraw from Dawid's trial because of ethical concerns.

There was "a clear contradiction" between the instructions that Dawid gave to him and his testimony in court, Siyomunji also said.

Siyomunji's withdrawal brought Dawid's trial to a standstill, with judge Ndauendapo postponing the matter to 21 February to give Dawid time to reapply for legal representation through the Directorate of Legal Aid.

Dawid's trial started in December last year, when he denied guilt on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

The state is alleging that Dawid murdered a four-year-old boy, Athanosius Simbo, in his house in Katutura in Windhoek on 5 July 2015 by assaulting him and causing head injuries that claimed the boy's life. The fatal assault on Athanosius was carried out after Dawid had heard rumours that he was not the boy's biological father, the prosecution is also alleging.

Those rumours turned out to be true, the results of DNA tests done after Athanosius' death showed.

One of the state witnesses who testified during the trial in December was a neighbour of Dawid at the time Athanosius died. The witness, Joel Shiimi, told the court that he heard Athanosius screaming and crying while pleading with and apologising to Dawid on the evening of 5 July 2015. Athanosius was still crying when he heard a thump, sounding like something had fallen to the ground, and the boy went quiet, Shiimi said.

He also testified that he looked through a window into Dawid's house and saw Athanosius lying on the ground, bleeding from his nose. Dawid was standing, looking at the boy where he lay - and then picked Athanosius up by his one leg and one arm, lifted him into the air, and dropped him onto the floor, Shiimi testified.

During his cross-examination of Shiimi, Siyomunji accused him of having made up a story against Dawid because he had a personal vendetta against him. Shiimi denied the accusation.

Testifying in his own defence a day later, Dawid went a substantial step further and appeared to also surprise his lawyer by telling the judge that he had actually seen Shiimi enter his house, pick up Athanosius, and drop him to the floor, before he left and locked the door from the outside.

Having heard that testimony of Dawid, Siyomunji asked the judge for a postponement of the case so that he could evaluate his position in the trial. The outcome of that was the withdrawal of which he informed the judge yesterday.

Dawid remains free on a warning from the court pending his next appearance in the dock on 21 February.