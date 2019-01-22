Namibia: Daniels Appointed World Rugby Judicial Officer ... 'Buchter' Ready to Serve His Motherland With Pride

Windhoek — Popular Namibian legal guru Clement Daniels, has been appointed as World Rugby Judicial Judge with immediate effect.

The Luderitz born Daniels, a lawyer by profession is one of very few Namibians to be elevated to such a high position in world sport, rugby in particular.

All credit must go to the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) who worked tirelessly hand in glove with big brother South Africa Rugby Union (Saru) for implementing tangible changes to the overall development of the oval ball game in the country - ultimately leading to the appointment of Daniels.

Daniels' much welcomed appointment is a culmination of hard work, tireless dedication, commitment and above all, his immerse contribution towards the development of domestic rugby at grassroots level.

The likeable soft-spoken "Buchter", a former Media Ombudsman has in the past served the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) in various capacities as an astute Judicial/Disciplinary Officer and certainly acquainted himself well under trying conditions.

His appointment follows on the heels of another Namibian sport icon, incumbent Judge President Petrus Damaseb, a Warwick UK, graduate who has been serving as a credible executive member on the World football governing body Fifa Ethics Committee with distinction.

New Era Sports spoke to the new sheriff in town about his new journey in particular his terms of reference.

"It's indeed an honour for me but I must applaud both the NRU and Saru for the recommendation as my appointment is likely to benefit Namibia in many ways.

"The most crucial task is to ensure that consistency enjoys priority and maintained and dealing promptly with disciplinary cases in an effort to ensure that discipline and rules governing the game of rugby are adhered to at all times."

Daniels urges the Namibian Rugby Union to raise the standard and ensure that fair play always prevails.

The humorous baby face legal guru further states the need and importance to implement a system dealing with players' overall discipline and utmost adherence to rules governing the game that would benefit not only national teams but at club level.