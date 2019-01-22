22 January 2019

Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Police Confiscate Anti-Debt T-Shirts

By Joseph Hanlon

A campaign with t-shirts saying "I won't pay the secret debt' was launched Friday by CIP (Public Integrity Centre, Centro de Integridade Publica), offering free t-shirts from their office in Maputo.

This morning there were police outside the office in Sommerschield, Maputo, both in uniform and plain clothes, confiscating the t-shirts of people coming out, saying they cannot be worn. Anyone leaving the CIP offices with a t-shirt was ordered to remove it.

Bags and rucksacks were searched for the t-shirt. When asked why, the policemen said they were carrying out orders from their superiors, and that the t-shirts might be used to “create agitation”. Police stayed all day and only left just before a CIP press conference at 16h00 local time, when press and TV began to arrive.

