Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Unveils 5-Point Economic Blueprint for Lagos

Ahead of the upcoming 2019 general election, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled his administration's five points agenda for the socio-economic development of the state, if elected as governor.

The agenda tagged 'THEME' includes Traffic management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, and Entertainment and Tourism.

Sanwo-Olu, who unveiled the plan with his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at a ceremony in Lagos, promised to give priority to the private sector as a critical stakeholder in the economic development of Lagos.

The APC guber candidate assured that his administration would create a conducive business environment to attract investments and industries, support the growth of the local economy, and empower the workforce using local talent to drive job and wealth creation.

He also said he would encourage youth development and provide support for key economic sectors like agriculture, housing and security, noting that through all these, Lagos would become truly a 21st century economy.

Sanw-Olu said: "We understand that the engine of growth for any government is the private sector. We know that the critical people that we need to enable, empower and give them as much reference as they require is the private sector. The private sector control over 80 per cent of the GDP of the State. So we said to ourselves that what are the things the private sector want from us? What are the things they want us to be doing differently.

"And so we engaged with them and part of the things they want us to do is one, security. It is so so important that for you to have continuous foreign direct investment you must have an environment that is safe, that is secure, and that you can sleep with your two eyes close. So we are going to be heavy on security to enable them create jobs for our people.

"So apart from security, the other thing they need is power. We have had meetings with the two Discos in Lagos - Eko Disco and Ikeja Disco. We cannot begin to relay the details but we have said to them that they need to know that excuses will not be tenable; our people, Lagosians require light like yesterday.

"So we said to them that whatever they need to do to ensure that we get that light, we will work with them, we will put investment on the table to ensure that we get light. We have resolved to provide 24/7 power for Lagosians."

Sanwo-Olu, however said in the first two years of his administration, he would be setting up a volunteer corps where 100, 000 youth will be employed to work as volunteers in traffic management, health, education and other sectors.

He also pledged to look at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund established by the current administration, which he described as a brilliant scheme, with a view to making it capture more youth and MSMEs.

"So what we are saying is how do we double or triple the number that is benefiting presently. Maybe the money is not enough or the condition is too strident, because we want more people to enter that space," he added.

Explaining his plan on how to address traffic and transportation challenges in the state, Sanwo-Olu said he had identified about 60 traffic gridlocks and gridlock red spots in some parts of the state, assuring that the Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki-Ikoyi/Admiralty Way, and Lekki Toll Plaza, among others, would be resolved within nine months of his administration.

"We promised to implement a more effective public transport system, reactivate the rail system, extend water transport services, expand and improve network of roads," he assured.