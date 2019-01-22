Tanzania: Sixty Tourists Arrive Aboard Luxurious Train

THE Rovos Rail tourist train boarded with 61 tourists of different nationalities from Cape Town arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday to visit tourist attractions in Tanzania.

The second most luxurious train worldwide arrived at the Dar es Salaam's Tanzania Zambia Railway (TAZARA) Station around 11:00hrs with tourists from United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and South Africa.

According to the Senior Public Information Officer for the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Mr Geoffrey Tengeneza, the arrival of the train is another milestone and efforts geared at promoting tourist attractions in the country and boost the country's economic development through tourism industry.

"Before they arrived at the station, the tourists were able to visit Selous Game Reserve and from here they will visit various tourist attraction centres in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar," he said.

He added, this is an opportunity not only to Tazara as in every one kilometre that the train moves along the railway line is paid, but rather Tanzania as a whole to benefit through various ways including hotels, tourist sites, game reserves and various transportation services.

The train comes to Tanzania five times a year and one needs to do its booking three months before travelling.

Speaking after arriving in Dar es Salaam's TAZARA station, The Rovos Rail train Manager, Mr Eric Annandale said they took a 15-day journey from Cape Town to Dar es Salaam's Tazara and according to him, the train has the capacity of carrying 72 passengers.

"The train that arrived today has two locomotives and 16 carriages. The carriages are divided into three classes Royal suites, Deluxe suites and Pullman suites," he added.

He said the train has been operating for 30 years now from 1989 where the company established and they have been operating the route from Cap Town South Africa to Dar es Salaam's Tazara station for 26 years now, since 1993.

The train will be on its way back to Cape Town on the 24th January, expecting the journey to take 15 days as well. The Rovos Rail is expected to return to Tanzania for another route as it has five routes per year.