Tanzania: Serious Emphasis Laid On Tree Planting Drive

TANZANIA Forest Service Agency (TFS) has urged ministries and public institutions that are putting up office buildings in the Government City to use the ongoing rains for planting trees in their respective compounds there.

The TFS Manager for Central Zone, Mr Mathew Kiondo, told the 'Daily News' here during a recent tree-planting event, that so far, only 13 out of 24 ministries had collected 30,600 seedlings from TFS for the purpose.

"I am urging the rest of the ministries to collect the seedlings, to take advantage of the ongoing rains in Dodoma to plant them in their compounds," Mr Kiondo said, during an event for planting trees in water ministry's compound.

The Water and Irrigation Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, led staff of the ministry to plant 1,070 trees in the Ministry's offices compound.

Mr Kiondo commended the ministry for constructing water wells in its compound, urging others to do likewise.

He said the wells would ensure survival of the trees, as the tree survival rate in Dodoma, which stood at 35 per cent, posed a serious challenge.

"Dodoma which, alongside Singida, was a semi-arid region, gets one rainy season a year," said Mr Kiondo.

He said under the massive tree planting programme aimed at making Dodoma green, TFS had selected 32 types of trees to be planted in Dodoma, saying the tree species would cope with the region's weather.

On his part, Minister Mbarawa, said his ministry should be a model for other public institutions on the tree planting exercise.

He directed the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, to ensure that a simple automatic irrigation system was constructed in the compound, to ensure survival of the trees.

According to the PS, the ministry had set aside three tree zones in its compound.

He explained that ornamental plants would be planted in the vehicle parking zones as well as the front office.