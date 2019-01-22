Tanzania: Gor, El Hilal Join Simba to Heighten Cecafa

Kenyan Football giants and El Hilal of Sudan have qualified to play in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup as envoys from Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia crashed out.

Gor Mahia reclaimed the CAF group stage after eliminating New Star of Cameroon on 2-1 aggregate victory.

Kenyan Champions made it to money stages of the Confederations Cup after a barren draw against Cameroonian team.

They won 2-1 in the first leg match held last weekend in Nairobi. The second CECAFA envoys; El Hilal of Sudan also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup's group stage after eliminating Mukura Victory of Rwanda by 3-1 aggregate victory.

El Hilal won 3-0 in the first leg match of the play off in Sudan before going down 1-0 in Kigali over the weekend.

There are three CECAFA Zone teams in CAF level group stages. The third and the best of the zone are Tanzanian envoys Simba who have won a ticket to play in CAF Champions League's group stage before Gor Mahia and El Hilal winning the Confederation Cup spots.

It was, however, a sad weekend for Ugandan envoys KCCA and Vipers who both crashed out after losing to their Congolese and Moroccan opponents.

KCCA lost 2-3 to Otoho D'oyo of Congo Brazzaville despite claiming a 2-0 victory at their home Lugogo Stadium on Saturday.

Uganda Vipers lost 3-0 to Sfaxien of Tunisia in other CAF Confederation Cup's play off. Gor Mahia went through to the group stages of the Confederations Cup after battling to a barren draw with New Stars at the Limbe Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

The Kenyan giants qualified on 2-1 goal aggregate as they had won the first leg by this margin in Nairobi last weekend.

With that win, Gor Mahia are assured of at least Sh27 million as they make it to the group stages for the second time in a row.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay was a relieved man after the hard fought barren draw in Limbe.

"We knew it was going to be very hot. My boys tried very hard under difficult circumstances. In the first half, we had two chances and we missed. They also had two chances in the second half and missed," he said.

In Uganda, two goals for KCCA FC from Patrick Kaddu header in the 75th minute and Allan Okello penalty in the 89th minute were not enough for KCCA FC to go through to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup in Lugogo Kampala Uganda.

Playing in a heavy downpour in Kampala KCCA FC bowed out of the CAF Confederations Cup with pride after beating Otoho D'oyo of Congo Brazzaville 2-0.

With Otoho D'oyo leading 3-0 from the first leg in Congo Brazzaville confidence was high for the visitors as they dominated possession during a heavy downpour in Kampala.