Tanzania: Geita Overpower Arusha United to Claim Fdl Helm

Geita Gold have claimed the First Division League pilot seat after defeating Arusha United 1-0 here at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium over the weekend.

Arusha United lost the match despite playing at their home ground at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

Celebrating their 'pieces of eight,' Geita Gold FC scored the goal in the 63rd minute of the match, last weekend, courtesy of their striker Ibrahim Kungu, and the victory earned the team three more points in the FDL listing.

"It was tough battle, but we managed to win," said the Geita Gold Coach, Hassan Banyai. On his part the Arusha United Coach, Fred Minziro admitted and accepted defeat; "But we have high hopes in the forthcoming final round, in which we must repair all damages caused in the previous games," he boasted optimistically.

Apparently, his team lost a clear scoring opportunity in the 42nd minute of the match after wasting a penalty.

"We got the opportunity but let it slip into the drain, still there is hope left." Other FDL matches played on Saturday saw Pamba FC beat Arusha Football Club (AFC) 3-1; Boma FC thrashing Police Tanzania 1-0, while the Mashujaa team managed a 1-1 draw with Dodoma FC.

With such score, the Geita Gold team is leading the pack with 23 points, followed by Boma FC with 21 points; Arusha United and Rhino Rangers have both tied with 21 points. Pamba FC with 17 points and finally in the fifth position are Dodoma FC with 16 points.