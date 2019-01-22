Tanzania: Chifutuka Health Centre Due for Completion Feb

CONSTRUCTION of the Chifutuka Village health facility in Bahi District will be complete by next month, the Bahi District Commissioner, Ms Mwanahamisi Mukunda, has said.

Speaking here on Sunday, she said the project that includes a maternity wing, operating theatre and one staff residential house, which was initially scheduled for completion last November, was extended to February due to a number of challenges.

"After the project, the contractor has promised that its commissioning will take place next month," said the DC while briefing regional political committee members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on the construction work.

They were on an inspection tour of the project.

According to Bahi District Executive Director Leo Mavika, challenges facing the 500m/- project included delayed disbursement of funds.

"So far, the project has spent 386m/- of the 500m/- which had been set aside by the national programme for improving health services in the country," the DED said.

On his part, the CCM's Regional Political Committee Chairman, Mr Godwin Mkanwa, expressed satisfaction on progress of the construction work, urging authorities in the district to ensure the project was competed within the set timeframe.

He called on Tanzania Electric Company Limited (Tanesco) Regional Office to start putting up power infrastructure so that the health facility gets connected after the project's completion next month.

Meanwhile, Mr Mkanwa has urged Dodoma residents to plant cashew trees during the current rainy season, noting that the region's weather was also ideal for cashew nut cultivation.

He explained that apart from uplifting the livelihoods for the residents, cashew nut cultivation would also enhance the Dodoma greening drive which was launched by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan in 2017.