Tanzania: Universities Should Not Be Competitors - Shein

HIGHER learning institutions here have been advised to strengthen collaboration among themselves and work closely with the government planning commission so as to focus on courses and programmes that are beneficial to the nation.

"Universities should not be competitors but rather work as allies and interdependence towards meeting our goals. We need professionals, but in areas of priority," said President Ali Mohamed Shein in his speech at the 18th graduation ceremony of SUMAIT University.

In his speech read on his behalf by Ms Riziki Pembe Juma, the Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Dr Shein appealed to the university management to form a joint committee with other local universities here - Zanzibar University (ZU), and State University of Zanzibar (SUZA), to ease communication, towards producing graduates on demand.

"You should get together and agree on the type of programmes you are introducing in order to avoid duplication of programmes that ultimately saturate market demands. A well thought-out diversification of marketable programmes is important," Dr Shein remarked, adding:

"We need more skilled teachers, engineers, medical doctors, ICT experts, visionary leaders and other professionals. Our universities must spearhead our efforts to groom all those needed professionals."

Dr Shein said in his speech that one of the big challenges facing university graduates worldwide was unemployment, and that lack of jobs for the youth poses a great challenge to the globe, particularly developing countries like Zanzibar.

The President commended SUMAIT University to work with 'Direct Aid' organisation to introduce a special programme that offers scholarships and interest-free loans for its students, as it is in line with the government's plans to increase opportunities for students seeking higher learning.

Dr Shein further said: "Our collective efforts will hugely improve the enrolment of new students in our universities as well as eliminating the undesired postponement of studies due to lack of funds for fees."

The SUMAIT University at Chukwani is facing lack of safe water due to high level of salinity, which is also a problem in many areas near the beaches. However, the President said the government was already implementing a project for ending the problem in the near future.

The University vice chancellor, Prof Amran Rasli, told the congregation that during the current academic year, the university will embark on science, technology and engineering programmes related to aquaculture, food and chemical engineering.

According to the SUMAIT University's Council Chairman, Dr Abdurahman Al Muhailan, his institution was on the right track.

A total of 521 students (33 per cent females) graduated this year; 226 were conferred degrees, 227 diplomas, and 68 were awarded certificates in science and Arts.